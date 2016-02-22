Winter warm up chills out pothole claims

A Toledo city service is getting a big boost this year thanks to the weather. Huge craters and potholes across Toledo are getting filled much faster this winter. Crews say the weather is helping them demolish blighted homes, clean alley's and fill more of these potholes.

They've been getting a ton done they normally would not be able to do, due to the warm weather. Normally crews have more than 100 potholes complaints this time of year. Right now they only have 40, because crews are more productive thanks to the better weather. You may notice some potholes that crews have filled become a problem again, that's because crews are using cold patching right now. They will come back around to re-fix the potholes if you let them know about the problem.

Do they miss the snow and overtime they normally get in the winter?

"A Lot of them are happy about it. They get their sleep, so some of them do miss the OT, but they're happy with what they weather has been like," said Jeremy Mikolajczyk.

The weather has been saving taxpayers money as well. Crews tell me if you do spot a pothole, give them a call. They have plenty of time to come and fill it. You can call them at 419-936-2020.

