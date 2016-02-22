Police search for thief who took wallet from elderly woman - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police search for thief who took wallet from elderly woman

SYLVANIA TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

The Sylvania Township Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman who stole a wallet earlier this month.

Police say the woman was caught on video surveillance stealing an elderly woman’s wallet on Feb. 11. The wallet had a large amount of cash and credit cards inside.

The thief then left the area in the white, late model Ford Taurus.

Anyone with information should call the Sylvania Township police at 419-882-2055 or Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

