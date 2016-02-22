Sandusky police seize cocaine, crack after yearlong investigatio - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sandusky police seize cocaine, crack after yearlong investigation

(Source: City of Sandusky Police Department - Facebook) (Source: City of Sandusky Police Department - Facebook)
(Source: City of Sandusky Police Department - Facebook) (Source: City of Sandusky Police Department - Facebook)
Prince Hampton (Source: Erie County Jail) Prince Hampton (Source: Erie County Jail)
SANDUSKY, OH (WTOL) -

A man in Sandusky is behind bars after a yearlong drug investigation.

During a raid on Friday night, officers confiscated more than a kilo of cocaine, 128 grams of crack cocaine and cash. The drugs have an estimated street value of about $110,000.

Prince Hampton is now charged with drug trafficking and possession of cocaine. He had been under investigation for more than a year before his arrest.

Police say the bust was one of the largest in the department’s history. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly