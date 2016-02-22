Gas prices continue to fluctuate around Toledo

Toledo drivers are getting irritated by the constant changes at the gas pumps lately.

One day it seems the gas prices are headed downward and the next they’re headed back up.



“There’s nothing you can do about it,” said Tom Pachelieff Jr.



AAA reports the unstable pricing being due to speculation over supply and demand. Right now, crude oil prices are down, so that lowers the gas prices. However, experts see the trend shifting to be more upward.



“You just got to live with it,” said Bob Cornelison.



Currently, Toledo’s average for gas is below the national average.



Read more about the current prices here.

