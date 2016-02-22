Trial of Rossford man accused of beating wife to death starts next month

The trial of a Rossford man accused of killing his wife is shining a spotlight on domestic violence in the area.

Dan Lambert is accused of beating his wife, Cat, to death last spring. On Monday he faced a judge for a pre-trial hearing.

Back in May, Lambert called 911, frantically telling dispatchers that he had found his wife lying on the garage floor, bleeding from her head.

Upon further investigation, police determined the incident was not an accident and Dan became the prime suspect.

Many how knew the couple said they were shocked when news broke of Cat Lambert's tragic death. They say Cat was a woman who gave back to the community and was actively involved in the Toledo arts.

Dan's sister, Rebecca says she'll love her brother no matter what - guilty or not guilty.

"He's all I have family wise. Both of our parents are gone, no other brothers or sisters. We have our own children, but that's it. It's just the two of us. So I'm hoping for the best," said Rebecca Lambert.

Still she says she's anxious for there to be closure.

"I'm glad it's finally, you know, getting going here. It's been a long time. I know that her family is suffering, as well as ours. I'm just hoping to get it done quickly and go on with our lives," she said.

The trial, which is expected to last three days, is set to begin on April 20.

Dan is scheduled to be back in court March 28 for a final pre-trial hearing.

