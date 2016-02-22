New Michigan law eliminates 'policewomen' classification

A new Michigan law eliminates the classification of "policewomen" from use by state police.

Gov. Rick Snyder recently signed a bill modernizing existing law by removing the title from the state police list of ranks and duties.

State police director Col. Kriste Kibbey Etue tells MLive.com (http://bit.ly/1PS5q9Y ) that "a trooper is a trooper." That classification is for both woman and men. She says all "receive the same level of training and are held to the same high standards of service."

The bill was introduced by Republican state Sen. Tonya Schuitmaker of Lawton, who says the "policewomen" classification was "antiquated." She's noted that it came from a time when female members of the Michigan State Police were paid less than men.

The bill also creates the titles recruit and inspector.

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press:MLive.com, http://www.mlive.com

