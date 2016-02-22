Snyder: Key Flint sites show mostly low lead; issues remain

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder says 89 percent of water samples collected from key locations in Flint measured below the "action level" of 15 parts per billion for lead in an initial round of testing, but concerns remain.

Samples from the "sentinel" sites will help determine when it is safe to drink unfiltered water again. Snyder says the results are a "start" but "it's not time to draw conclusions."

Snyder told reporters Monday that 11 percent of 175 samples exceeded the action levels, including five homes above 100 parts per billion of lead.

The data is being collected over the next seven weeks.

Utilities are required to show water from customers' taps does not exceed the action level in at least 90 percent of homes sampled.

