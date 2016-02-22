Keith Urban ticket sales moved up

There's good news for Keith Urban fans!

Tickets for the country music star's concert at the Huntington Center on Oct. 29 will go on sale sooner than originally planned.



You can now get your hands on tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on April 1. The date was moved up from May 6.



You can get tickets at The Huntington Center box office at 419-321-5007 and online at .

There's no word yet on how tickets will be priced.



