Ohio gas prices remain low, slightly under national average

Ohio's average price for regular gas comes in slightly cheaper than the national average as the workweek begins.

The price per gallon in Ohio was about $1.69 in Monday's survey from auto club AAA, the Oil Price Information Service and WEX Inc. That's up 9 cents from a month ago, but it's 59 cents less than the average at this time last year.

The national average for regular fuel was $1.71 on Monday, down from $1.85 a month ago and $2.29 a year ago.

Gas prices have recently remained relatively low as a result of lower crude oil costs.

Online:

AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report: http://fuelgaugereport.aaa.com

