1,000 people show up for anti-heroin rally

One thousand people came to rally and march on Sunday in Toledo to support the fight against heroin addiction.

Team Recovery, who organized the event, believe you can't keep addiction in the shadows.

You have to talk about it.

Many, like Margo Pearson, carried signs.

Her husband of 22 years, Jeremiah, died of an overdose last September.

"It was hard to see him suffer sometimes with withdrawals. He was in rehab trying to get better," said Margo.

Team Recovery is made up of recovering heroin addicts and other anti-drug advocates who want to help addicts come clean.

They emphasize that addiction does not make an individual a bad person.

Folks shouldn't be afraid to admit that they're junkies.

"It used to be a downtown alley thing but it's everywhere now. You need to come out and ask for help. You don't need to be ashamed of yourself if it happens to you. Please ask for help because help is available," said Matt Bell of Team Recovery, himself a former addict.

How bad is the local heroin epidemic?

In the last thirteen months, the Lucas County Sheriff's Department alone has responded to 1100 overdoses.

And not all overdoes are reported.

A law enforcement group called the Drug Abuse Response Team has been formed.

DART, as it's called, responds to hospitals whenever there's an overdose and takes addicts to recovery programs.

"We can't pat ourselves on the back yet. We still have a heck of a problem and will continue to have a problem. It's going to take a while for us to work our way out of this," said Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp.

Something Ms. Pearson understands firsthand.

She has some advice to friends and families of addicts.

"Do not enable them and be sure to support them and make sure they get help. Watch for the signs."

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.