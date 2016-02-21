St. John's head basketball coach suspended for recruiting violations

On Sunday, St. John's Jesuit High School announced the suspension of Head Coach Ed Heintschel.

Heintschel has coached the varsity basketball team at St. John's for the last 37 years and has 666 career wins. Sunday, however, he was suspended for recruiting violations.

An announcement on the school's website states that he was found to have violated OHSAA recruiting bylaws by following and speaking at a basketball game about SJJ academics with a parent of an eighth grader. The student had attended several SJJ basketball camps over the summer.

The accusation stems back to January. St. John's appealed the case and lost.

Now, for the remainder of the year, while Heintschel can coach practices, he is prohibited from preparing the team on game day. That includes their game against Clay High School in sectionals Tuesday.

"The deal is that from the time they get on the bus to go to the game to the time they get off of the bus after the game and all that time in between, I can have no contact with them. So I'm allowed to practice with them and that kind of thing, but, you know, won't be on the bench and won't be in the locker room, all that kind of thing, " said Heintschel.

"He coached me when I was a little kid. His son Teddy and I grew up together, played at Joan of Arc together, went here together. So he's coached me for more years at St. John's. Now this is my seventh year on staff with him. So we know each other very well and I have a strong understanding of what he wants and what he wants when we talk about it at practice, which should be very easily conveyed throughout the game, because our guys will be prepared," said Assistant Coach Mike Schoen.

READ FULL ANNOUNCEMENT HERE

Heintschel will step out from coaching the Titans in the 2016 Ohio Athletics Association Boys' Basketball Tournament.

Athletic Director Robert Ronai had this to say:

“Both St. John’s Jesuit and Ed take this situation seriously. Ed is one of the most respected and recognized Ohio high school basketball coaches over the last 30 years. He has taken ownership of this bylaw violation, apologized to the school’s administration and spoken with his players and their families. We have cooperated fully with OHSAA. All SJJ coaches will undergo a refresher seminar on recruiting rules. We will learn from this and move forward in our work with student athletes."

On Monday, the Ohio High School Athletic Association released this statement on the suspension:

“The OHSAA appreciates the cooperation of St. John’s Jesuit High School during the recent investigation and sanctions against boys basketball head coach Ed Heintschel. However, contrary to the statement released by St. John’s Jesuit on Sunday, there were multiple instances of impermissible contact by Coach Heintschel in an attempt to secure the enrollment of an eighth grade student from another school. In addition, although academics was discussed during the contact, the intent was to influence the student to enroll at St. John’s Jesuit, which is not permitted regardless of whether the contact includes academics, athletics or any other school program. We trust that Coach Heintschel and the St. John’s Jesuit community will use this as a learning opportunity and will refrain from further violations.”

Schoen will take Heintschel's place as head coach during this time.

Heintschel isn't the first to be suspended for a recruiting violation. In recent years Jim Mayzes was suspended as Southview's football coach for a couple of games. The state has also slammed Whitmer football as well.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.