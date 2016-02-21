New community center was long time coming for church

A local church that's been serving the community for 175 years is reaching a new goal.

Parishioners of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Maumee from all over the community are gathering for a special dedication of a new family center.

It's a project that's been seven years in the making and one that comes just seven months after a fire almost put a halt to those plans.

The scene last summer was far from the one on Sunday.

Fire trucks and first-responders had to take care of a fire that broke out during the renovations.

Fast-forward to this February and St. Joseph's is buzzing with church members and others to officially dedicate and open the new community center.

"This is kind of the crowning piece. It's a new piece that's really going to change a lot of things in the sense of allowing us to gather together more frequently in a communal sense," said Father Keith Stripe.

Father Stripe says this "Commitment to the Community" campaign raised $7.7 million, allowing the church to build new handicapped-accessible facilities like a new perpetual adoration chapel, family center, classroom and formation rooms.

The community effort is one that Bishop Daniel Thomas says encapsulates what the church is all about.

"To have this new family center really is a symbol, I think, of the Catholic faith. It's a symbol of their outreach also to the community, and I think

it's a symbol of perseverance because after a fire during this project and everything else, they've really persevered through getting this done," said Bishop Thomas.

He adds that it also shows a great deal of community strength.

"It's a great grace when I see any parish growing and improving and so it's a gift for St. Joseph's Maumee to bless this new family center, and also to realize now a number of years of hard work, generosity and great dedication on the part of so many people," said Bishop Thomas.

Long-time church members say they're excited because the new facilities will allow more opportunities for the younger and future generations to grow.

"I think with the new addition, the children will come here, the people will see the beautiful surroundings and what they have to offer," said Penny Weaver, a 14-year church member and life-long Toledoan.

Making today and the days to come, something to be proud of.

"It's a great day for St. Joseph's and for the diocese of Toledo," said Bishop Thomas.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.