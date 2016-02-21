Toledo Walleye's 'Pink in the Rink' series promotes breast cancer awareness

The Toledo Walleye will honor those affected by breast cancer by inviting members of the community to paint the ice rink pink for a weekend of games.

Fans can paint special messages Tuesday, Feb. 23, between 4 p.m. through 8:30 p.m. in honor of breast cancer awareness and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

Three games will be played on the pink ice from Feb. 26 - Feb. 28.

Paint the ice packages are $35.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.