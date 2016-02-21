Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - February 21, 2016

This week on Leading Edge, Jerry interviews the President of the Toledo Chamber of Commerce, two representatives and experts on researching and accessing help for heroin addiction and local print journalists turned online media writers.

Wendy Gramza appears in the first segment to discuss why the Chamber does not support the income tax issue on this ballot and how a new look at the numbers could not only save tax payers money, but move the city of Toledo forward in a more progressive model.

Then, Dr. Caren Steinmiller, UT College of Pharmacy, and Prevention Specialist of Lucas County UMADAOP Geof Allan talk about the value of Naloxone and the trends they are dealing with that others should embrace to handle the heroin epidemic out in the open.

In the final segment, print journalism personified in former Wood County Daily city editor Dave Dupont and Jan Larson McLaughlin of the BG Daily Sentinel Tribune talk about how their combined forces have created an independent source for Wood County news that is neither related to their previous positions or wrapped in rubber bands.

