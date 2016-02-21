New undergraduate degrees approved at BGSU

Prospective students, transfers and current classmates at Bowling Green State University have three new degrees to choose from starting in 2017.

They are: a bachelor of arts in philosophy, politics, economics and law (PPEL), bachelor of arts in biological sciences and a bachelor of science in forensic science.

"These are all exciting new degree programs that build on the university's strengths and position our students not only for current, but also emerging careers," said chair of the board David Levey.

In addition to the new degree options, residence hall and meal plans for 2017 will also be at lower rates, maintaining BGSU's position as lowest in overall cost out of Kent State, Ohio University and Ohio State University.

BGSU's partnership with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation is one of the only of its kind in the country with a lab right on campus.

An honorary doctorate of business administration is also being awarded to Maribeth Rahe, alumna of the university in 1970.

Rahe was featured in Forbes magazine in 1997 as one of the top five woman executives in the Fortune 500 and was also featured in Vanity Fair as one of America's most influential women the following year.

Visit BGSU.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.