Shooting rampage spans 3 locations, kills 6 in Kalamazoo

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Michigan State Police reported a shooting spree that spanned three locations and killed a total of six people on Saturday.

The shootings started around 6 p.m. at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo. They continued four hours later at a car dealership where a father and his 18-year-old son were killed. Following that, five more people were shot at a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

The same person is linked to all three locations.

Six people were killed as a result. A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition.

"In summary, what it looks like here is we have somebody driving, finding people and shooting them dead in their tracks," said Undersheriff Paul Matyas.

Police reported they do have a suspect in custody.

