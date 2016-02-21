Shooting rampage spans 3 locations, kills 6 in Kalamazoo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Shooting rampage spans 3 locations, kills 6 in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WTOL) -

Michigan State Police reported a shooting spree that spanned three locations and killed a total of six people on Saturday.

The shootings started around 6 p.m. at an apartment complex in Kalamazoo. They continued four hours later at a car dealership where a father and his 18-year-old son were killed. Following that,  five more people were shot at a Cracker Barrel restaurant.

The same person is linked to all three locations.

Six people were killed as a result. A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition.

"In summary, what it looks like here is we have somebody driving, finding people and shooting them dead in their tracks," said Undersheriff Paul Matyas.

Police reported they do have a suspect in custody.

