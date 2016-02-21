1 dead and 3 injured after single-car crash in west Toledo

A crash in west Toledo left one man dead and three passengers injured Saturday night.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Ottawa Parkway off of Bancroft Street in west Toledo.

According to a police report, Wayne Pirtie, 45, of Toledo, was driving north on Ottawa Parkway when he went off the road, struck a tree and fence - flipping the vehicle. Pirtie was partially ejected from the car.

Three passengers: Dashawn Clark, 27, Lamont Tall, 53, and Derickson Tall, 49, all from Toledo, were taken to Toledo Hospital with unknown injuries.

Pirtie was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

