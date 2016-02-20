One man shot on Warsaw in North Toledo - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

One man shot on Warsaw in North Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police confirm one man was shot in the 3200 block of Warsaw Street.

His injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

The investigation is still ongoing. 

