Horses play special role in lives of special needs kids

Lily Creek Farms is a therapeutic horse center in Defiance.

It's mission is to help special needs kids.

At Lily Creek Farms, they like to remind visitors of a Winston Churchill quote: "There is something about the outside of a horse that is good for the inside of a man."

Families bring their special needs kids here to develop confidence, strength and balance.

The belief is horses can change lives.

Mathia Ganger has cerebral palsy.

She comes here to work on her balance.

The weekly equestrian therapy has changed her life.

"I used to fall down a lot. It helps when I sit up on a horse. Concentrate on my balance. Sometimes you fall over," said Mathia.

Mathia's brother Damian also has cerebral palsy.

Riding horses helps him sit up straight and build muscles.

"Oh they just love it. They look forward to it. They're happy. It really does them a lot of good," said Mathia and Damian's mom Linda Ganger.

The horses, like twenty year old Duke, are rescue horses.

There's an immediate bond with riders.

"We took Duke and put some kids on him and it turns out he was a perfect therapy horse," said Jami Young of Lily Creek Farms.

But adults are welcome here too.

The therapy has been used to help wounded military veterans and seniors with memory loss.

"Special needs doesn't necessarily mean a wheel chair or autism. It can be something like improving in school, behavioral issues or loss of a parent. It can be many things," said Ms. Young.

Last weekend, Duke was injured in a fall and Lily Creek Farms has a $1500 vet bill that needs to be paid.

Donations to help pay for Duke's injuries can be made to a GoFundMe account.

