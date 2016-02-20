Out with the old and in with the new at Cedar Point

Cedar Point just announced new changes to the self-proclaimed Roller Coaster Capital of the World for 2016, beyond the addition of their new dive roller coaster, Valravn.

Three rides will not be re-opening this year: Shoot the Rapids, Skyscraper and Challenge Racing in Challenge Park. No plans have been announced for the space the rides took up.

The park is offering new ways for visitors to dig deeper into what goes into making an amusement park tick.

The Sunrise Thrills Tour will give guests a behind the scenes look at what goes into starting up a roller coaster. Guests will learn more about ride safety, technical operations, start-up procedures and the ride’s unique passenger vehicles and will end with a climb to the top of the 223-foot Valravn.

The Ride Warriors Club is a members only group that will get exclusive access to and benefits from the park. Membership will include access to invitation only events, Q and A sessions with management, and private ride time on popular rides.

New food and drink options include the Frontier Inn near the Maverick roller coaster and the Coca-Cola Oasis near the park entrance.

The Raptor and Top Thrill Dragster also are getting a fresh coat of paint for the season.

The announcements were made at the park’s Winter Chill Out event on Saturday that raised over $40,000 for A Kid Again, an organization that helps families with children that are suffering form life-threatening illnesses.

More information can be found at cedarpoint.com.

