Bowling still big attraction in Toledo

"Gutter" up your friends and family and head on out to the bowling alley.

The Ohio State Bowling Tournament kicked off on Saturday right here in the Glass City.

It's a 13-week tournament, and by the time it's all said and done, more than 6,000 bowlers will have made their mark right here in Toledo.

For the first time in four years, the annual USBC Ohio State Tournament is "rolling" it's way into Toledo.

"Toledo welcomes us with open arms every time," said Mark Althouse, zone director for the Ohio State USBC Association.

From now until Mother's Day weekend over 6,000 bowlers will go head-to-head in the tournament, with each weekend consisting of team play, along with doubles and singles games.

And believe it or not, Toledo is ranked third in the nation for the city with the most USBC members, making it a hot bed to host this tournament - and a great event for the economy.

"The nice part about a state tournament is we bring good money into a community," said Althouse.

This year the USBC is estimating a "striking" $4-$8 million worth of revenue will be generated in the 13-week span.

But it's not just about the money, they say it's a game for everyone.

"We have guys that like to get away for the weekend with their buddies. It's nice to go to a new place, go to Tony Packo's after you get done bowling. There are guys who are dead serious bowlers who come in here to win the tournament. And then there are guys who come in for the brackets and jackpots," said Althouse.

The winners of the tournament will take home a custom plaque, jackets and of course prize money - something hall of famer Michael Llaneza is going for.

"We're trying to win a title, that's what we come out for, our guys want to win a state tournament title one time," said Llaneza.

It's also family-friendly, so if you have any "spare" time, tournament action is happening every weekend at Interstate Lanes and Southwyck Lanes through Mother's Day.

