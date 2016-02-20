High school students build on architecture dreams at BGSU

High school students interested in pursuing architecture as a career had the opportunity to explore Bowling Green State University’s architecture program, rendering their own designs inside a new building on campus.

“Architecture is a fun, but very intense field,” said Scott MacPherson, Lecturer of Architecture at BGSU. "So, at a young age, 9th through 12th graders – those 14 to 18 year olds – they get to see when they manifest their designs, if it’s something they really have a passion for.”

More than 70 high school students participated as part of the American Institute of Architects in the start of a several week-long competition.

“It’s a lot of hours, but it’s great work. And, time goes by really fast if you have a passion for it,” MacPherson said.

Along with the opportunity to dig deeper into finding their passion, the students were given a tour of the new facility as part of their exploration into an architect's career.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.