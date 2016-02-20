Bodies of 2 persons found in house fire may be linked to Amber Alert

According to our affiliate WJBX FOX 2 in Detroit, police report two bodies found in the basement of a home in Detroit appear to be linked to the Amber Alert issued for a missing 4-year-old girl. (Source: WJBX FOX 2)

According to our affiliate WJBK FOX 2 in Detroit, police report two bodies found in the basement of a home in east Detroit appear to be linked to the Amber Alert issued for a missing 4-year-old girl.

Police are on the scene of the home where a fire started in the basement.

The two bodies were discovered while fire crews were extinguishing the flames.

They say the bodies appear to be those of the missing girl and her mother.

Homicide detectives are also on the scene.

WTOL will update this story with any new information.

