'Flushable' wipes could send your money down the drain

More and more people are turning to wipes for their personal needs, but even though many of these wipes are advertised as "flushable," experts say these wipes do not disintegrate in water.



The President of the Northwest Water and Sewer District says the wipes are creating problems.



"It's a bit misleading; they're disposable. In fact, they're disposed through the private system, but ultimately they don't break down in the public's world," says Jerry Greiner.



You may think you're just flushing it away, but you're wrong. And it’s not good for the pump stations and waste water treatment plants either.



"Instead they're having to be raked off or pulled off out of the preliminary treatment process of the sewer plant. And a private system, on a septic system on site. Those wipes are going through and plugging up the septic system," says Greiner.



According to Greiner, this is a national problem. And here, hundreds and hundreds of pounds of these wipes are being pulled off at plants every day.



While he does think the wipes serve purpose, he says our systems just aren't built to handle them.



"They need to be legislated probably in some manner at some point because there's hundreds of thousands of dollars being spent by municipal water plants to remove them," says Greiner.



That in effect means more money out of your pocket.



So what's the remedy?

Greiner says it may be gross, but he recommends throwing them in the trash.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.