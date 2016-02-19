University of Toledo professor says your vote will shape the Supreme Court

University of Toledo associate professor Sam Nelson, the chair of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, joined Jerry Anderson and Viviana Hurtado on WTOL 11 News on Fox 36 at 10. (Source: WTOL)

More than 3,000 mourners, including President Obama, members of Congress and the eight remaining justices, paid their respects to the late Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonin Scalia Friday.

One of Scalia's nine children is a Catholic priest and led a private ceremony.



Keeping with tradition, Supreme Court Justice Scalia's former law clerks will watch over the casket until the funeral on Saturday.



But the somber event hasn’t stopped politics.

University of Toledo associate professor Sam Nelson, the chair of the Department of Political Science and Public Administration, joined Jerry Anderson and Viviana Hurtado on WTOL 11 News on Fox 36 at 10.

Dr. Nelson answered two critical questions:

Should a Supreme Court justice be nominated and confirmed to replace Scalia by President Obama in his remaining ten months in office?

What is the impact of your vote in November’s Presidential election, in shaping the Supreme Court?

Hear his answers by watching the full interview.

