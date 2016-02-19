1 dead and 2 injured after shooting in south Toledo; suspect at large

Toledo police are searching for the suspect that killed one man and injured two others in south Toledo.

The shooting happened Friday at 1164 Pinebrook Parkway around 8:30 p.m.

Officers arrived to find James Whitiker, 21, in the parking lot with at least one gunshot wound.

Two other victims in the shooting, Dontayveon Jones, 18, and Jonathon Shelton, 20, were located as well.

Police called for emergency medical assistance. Whitiker, Jones and Shelton were all transported to UTMC.

Jones and Shelton suffered injuries that were not life threatening. Whitiker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, police are searching for a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper - 419-255-1111.

.Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.