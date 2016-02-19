Ice carving competition heats up at Perrysburg Winterfest

Chunks of ice are being turned into artwork in Perrysburg.



For the third consecutive year, Perrysburg Winterfest is hosting the U.S. National Ice Carving Championship.



The competition began Friday at Levis Commons and continues Saturday in Downtown Perrysburg.

Twenty first class master and professional ice carvers are competing for $15,000 in prize money.



Also at stake: a spot on the U.S. Olympic Ice Carving team.



Stephan Koch runs a business called the Indiana Ice Station. He'll carve, design and deliver ice sculptures to your function.



Stephan considers himself an ice artist.



"Well, it's transparent. It's invisible," he said.



Judges score the sculptures in ten categories, including artistic impression, gravity and degree of difficulty.



This weekend, carvers face the additional challenge of warm weather.



"They're going to do a lot of stuff. Put pieces of ice in dry boxes, which will work like a freezer" said Chad Hartson of the National Ice Carving Association.



But Stephan isn't worried about high temperatures in the lower sixties. He says he’ll just have to deal with it.



"The weather, you really can't control. Just control yourself,” he said.



Spoken like a true ice artist who plans to chill out as his masterpiece melts away and becomes just a memory.

