Emergency calls rise for Monclova Township fire department

2015 was a really busy for the Monclova Township Fire department. Service runs were up 11 percent from the previous year.

Last year, firefighters responded to a total of 1206 incidents which represents an 11 percent increase in call volume during 2015.

255 incidents were fires or fire related responses with 951 incidents being medical related responses. A more specific break down shows 47 incidents were fires, 875 were rescue and 74 incidents were service calls, just to highlight a few.

The township Fire chief says the population is continuing to grow and that’s one of the main reasons the department has seen an increase.

"Our community has been one of the fastest growing communities in this area and with the increase in population we're going to see an increase in our call volume,” said Kevin Bernhard, Monclova Township Fire Chief.

There's a population of around 15,000 in the township and the chief says they're fully staffed and able to handle the growth.

