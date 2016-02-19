'Race' premieres in theaters, bears tribute to Olympian Jesse Owens

"Race," a movie about the life of Olympic medalist Jesse Owens, came out Friday.

The title of the film has double meaning. First, telling the story of Jesse Owens, a legendary American runner who won four gold medals at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, Germany. And second, highlighting what Owens' successes meant for the racial issues going on at that time.

Owens, also known as the Buckeye Bullet, ran track for The Ohio State University. But his buckeye ties didn’t end there. Owens also has close ties with Maumee Mayor Rich Carr’s family. In fact, Mayor Carr’s mother Helyn grew up around Owens

Friday, WTOL 11 reached out to Helyn, who now lives in Florida.

“Jesse was always welcomed in our home, as were his wife and children. They were very much like family,” said Helyn.

Helyn says before they were the Toledo Mud Hens, they were the Crawfords. Helyn's father Hank Rigney was the President and the VP was none other than Jesse Owens.

“My father was also Jesse's manager. And by being his manager, he promoted and he booked and he and Jessie traveled together,” said Helyn.

But not only did Owens set Olympic records, he also helped break down barriers when it comes to race relations.

Helyn hopes the movie continues Owens’ mission.

“I hope that it will open things more,” she said. “I think we've done well in the last 50 to 60 years.”

Along with the memories, Helyn also shared some family photos of Owens.

“Well, my parents took me to The U of M and I raced Jesse and I beat him... because he let me,” said Helyn.

