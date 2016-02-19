Bowling Green trooper wins OSHP Leadership Award

A Bowling Green man has been named the Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper of the Year!

OSHP announced the winners of its 2015 Leadership Awards Friday, and Trooper Evan M. Slates from the Bowling Green post took home the big award for his leadership.

Slates joined the patrol in October of 2010. He earned his commission and joined the Bowling Green Patrol the following year.

In both 2013 and 2014, he earned the Criminal Patrol Award and was selected as Post Trooper of the Year for three consecutive years. He won the District Trooper Award in 2013 and 2015.

In 2015, Tpr. Slates led the entire state with 217 OVI arrests.

As committed as he is to the district's goals, he doesn't hesitate to assist other troopers with traffic stops, crashes and other situations.

OSHP leaders say Tpr. Slates routinely "looks beyond the license plate" during traffic stops and strives to contribute to a safer Ohio.

On top of his role with OSHP, Tpr. Slates also serves as a youth leader at his church and volunteers as an usher to help serve communion and collect offerings.

