Unexpected Killer: More local parents warn about dangers of button batteries

WTOL has been hearing from more and more families about a serious problem we exposed last week in a WTOL 11 investigation. Local children are swallowing button-sized batteries and putting their lives in danger.



Zeke Ward of Archbold had just turned a year old last July when he swallowed one of the batteries. It did so much damage that he couldn't swallow anything else for two weeks. Zeke’s parents, Julie and Mike, were right there when it happened.

“And we heard him fall and start to choke. We knew immediately that he had something in his mouth,” Julie said.



Zeke had clearly swallowed something. He was able to breathe but as each minute went by, it got worse.

“He was gagging. He was gasping a little bit, yeah, it was terrifying," said Julie.



An ambulance came and when the paramedics also couldn't get it out, they took Zeke to Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon. Mike Ward followed behind the ambulance.

“I tried calling my grandparents and my sister and as soon as I picked up the phone and tried to explain to them what's going on, I just broke down in tears," said Mike.

An x-ray revealed a circular object in Zeke's esophagus that looked like a coin. But they couldn't get to it and transported Zeke to ProMedica Toledo Children's Hospital. After another x-ray, doctors could see it was a nickel sized button battery, because of the ring around the outside of it.



They removed it by putting a scope into the esophagus, but the oxides in the battery had burned Zeke's esophagus while it was stuck in there for several hours. While it healed, they had to put a feeding tube in him.

“He was in the hospital for a week. He couldn't eat or drink," said Julie.

Zeke also had to have a feeding tube the first week back home, with mom giving him feedings every three hours around the clock.

The Wards think he got a hold of the battery from a remote control. It was something they never expected. After two surgeries, Zeke has recovered, but the Wards want other parents to be wary of what the batteries can do.

“We never thought that it could happen to us and it happened in a split second. And we're good parents…We are very thankful for God's protection on his life. And we know it could have been a lot worse," said Julie.

Button battery deaths and serious injuries are up nine times the normal amount in the last ten years. Doctors say you should always call 911 like the Wards did, if you think your child has swallowed one.

