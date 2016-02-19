Fremont City Schools sends letter home warning of 'stranger danger' incident

Fremont City Schools sent a letter out to parents Friday, informing them of a "stranger danger" incident.

In the letter, school officials say that they were informing of the incident Friday afternoon. They say two males in a black, two-door pick-up truck approached middle school students on their way home from school.

They say one of the men look to be as a younger white male. The other was an older white male with a beard.

"This afternoon, elementary school officials will remind students of stranger safety protocols. Please reinforce at home as well."

Anyone with information of the incident is asked to call the Fremont Police Department.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.