Heart conditions linked to memory loss

February is American Heart Month and many are unaware that a heart condition can cause memory loss, known as vascular dementia.



"Vascular dementia is a type of memory loss that is caused by a breach of blood supply to the brain. Most commonly it can be caused by a stroke, but it can also be caused by things like closed head injuries or aneurisms or even many strokes," said Tara O'Rourke, Administrator of ProMedica Flower Hospital Goerlich Center.



For O'Rourke, having two grandparents who were diagnosed with vascular dementia means she's at a greater risk for the disease.



"Family history is very much a cause for vascular dementia. That was certainly the case in my own family. It's very misunderstood. A lot of people don't realize that it can cause progressive memory loss. It is very common unfortunately, and it's very diverse in terms of how it presents in the patient," said O'Rouke.



Vascular dementia, which is considered by experts to be the second most common form of memory loss next to Alzheimer's, can include symptoms such as confusion, disorientation, trouble communicating and vision loss. Generally more common in older individuals, the disease can also be prevalent regardless of age.

"I had a grandmother who had a heart attack in her 40's, and then went on to have a very debilitating and major stroke in her early 70's. So it's certainly something that's top of mind for me," said O'Rourke. "Cardiac risk factors are very closely tied to brain health; what's good for your heart is good for your brain.If you have heart disease it certainly can impact your vascular system and it can impact your brain health as well."

O'Rourke says in her experience, it's better to take precautionary measures now, as opposed to dealing with the consequences later.

"Vascular dementia is a type of memory loss that we can have the greatest positive impact on. Choosing to have a healthy lifestyle earlier in life, you are essentially making a deposit into the bank account of the health that you will experience later in life. So we can definitely have a very proactive approach to maintaining our health both now and into the future," said O'Rourke.

Preventing the onset of vascular dementia includes:

Eating a healthy diet

Exercising

Maintaining a healthy weight

Avoiding smoking

Keeping your blood pressure and cholesterol low.

Because vascular dementia can often go unrecognized, medical experts recommend a professional screening for diagnosis.

For more information, click here

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.