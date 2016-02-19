Expert witness called in sex crime trial against Dr. Heiney

Prosecution calls expert witness Dr. Christopher Foetish, a longtime orthopedic surgeon, to the stand in day two of the trail against Dr. Heiney. (Source: WTOL)

Day two in the trial of a local doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients saw testimony from prosecution’s expert witness.

Dr. Jake Heiney, an orthopedic surgeon is accused of sex crimes in the office.

On Thursday, the jury heard opening statements from both the prosecution and defense. They also heard the first witness testimony from two of Heiney’s patients.

They testified that after complaining of shoulder and back pain that Heiney gave them breast exams.

On Friday, the second day of the trial, the prosecution called to the stand Dr. Christopher Foetish, a longtime orthopedic surgeon in Toledo.

They asked Foetish if, in his 16-year career, he had ever performed a breast exam on a female patient. He replied, “No, I have not.”

The prosecution is hoping his testimony will erase any doubt in the jurors’ minds that the exams performed by Heiney were inappropriate.

The defense argues that doctors need to perform breast exams on women with shoulder pain and that pulling another woman’s pants and underwear down to examine her hip and leg is standard in orthopedics.

Foetish, however, told the jury he has never included either of these practices in his exams.

"For me, I don't think it is necessary to remove yoga pants or stretch pants because I feel I can adequately come up with a diagnosis generally without clothes being removed," said Foetish.

The jury is not sequestered and will report back on Monday morning.

The trial could last well into next week.

