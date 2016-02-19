WB I-475 past Talmadge Rd back open after crash - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WB I-475 past Talmadge Rd back open after crash

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Westbound I-475 past Talmadge Road was closed for a short time Friday due to a crash. 

WTOL 11 was told one person was injured. A semi was involved. 

