Freedom House almost ready for buyers, proceeds benefit men and women in the service

A home whose proceeds will benefit servicemen and servicewomen is taking shape since workers broke ground last October.

Freedom House is located in Perrysburg made possible through a partnership between Ridge Stone Builders and Heroes in Action and is expected to be completed in three months.

“What we want to do is sort of say thank you to them for all they do for us and give them the opportunity when they come home – the things they need, they can get,” said Tim Gruber of Ridge Stone Builders.

While there’s still work to be done, the project is moving at a good pace and the drywall will be put up soon.

There is interest in the house from potential buyers. It has not been sold as of yet.

"Every dollar goes right to them, there's no administrative fees, there's no CEOs making a half a million dollars, nothing... all the dollars go right to them,” Gruber said.

Ridge Stone and Heroes in Action are working with Danberry Realty.

