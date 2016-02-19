Police investigate alleged sexual assault at Toledo Christian, school releases statement

Toledo police are investigating an alleged sexual assault at Toledo Christian Schools.

Right now, police won't say when the incident happened or who was involved. They do say, however, that all of those involved in the claim are juveniles. The special victim's unit is working the case.

TCS has confirmed that students there were involved, but will not discuss any specifics as the investigation is ongoing.

A statement from Toledo Christian Schools says in part:

"The administration has been working closely with the families and the students involved. The investigation is ongoing, therefore we are unable to comment any further to protect those involved."

Toledo police are not releasing the crime report or speaking to the media until the investigation is further along, which Chief George Kral says could be as early as next week.

