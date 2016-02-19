Dog dies in north Toledo fire, homeowner okay

Firefighters responded to a fire on Homer around 2:30 a.m. Friday. (Source: WTOL)

A house on Homer in north Toledo went up in flames overnight.

It happened around 2:30 a.m.

TFD reports the fire started in the kitchen of the home and quickly spread from there.

A dog was killed in the fire. Another dog was saved.

The resident suffered smoke inhalation.

