TPPA hosts blood drive in memory of fallen detective

The fifth annual blood drive in honor of fallen officer Keith Dressel was held Friday, Feb. 19 at TPPA in Toledo. (Source: WTOL)

A special blood drive was held Friday in memory of a Toledo police detective.

Keith Dressel was killed in the line of duty nine years ago.

In addition to his work in the field, he was a lifelong blood donor. This marks the fifth year of the blood drive event in his honor.

"Because of his job being a police officer - protector of the citizens - we were trying to think of a way that we could continue saving lives. Each year, more and more people, they hear about it and they want to come. It's like a little celebration of his life here," said Dressel's mother Larraine Dressel. "Please consider keeping his legacy alive by donating blood in Keith's honor."

The drive took place at the Toledo Police Patrolmen's Association Hall - 1947 Franklin Avenue - between 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Feb. 19.

Blood and platelet donations benefit accident and burn victims and help patients undergoing treatment for other serious medical conditions. Donations are in demand every day.

Learn more about blood donation.

For more information, call 1-800-RED CROSS.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.