Victim of fiery crash on Angola Road identified, autopsy underway

Toledo police say the victim tried to get out of the passenger side window, but did not make it in time. (Source: WTOL)

A man was killed in a fiery crash overnight Friday in south Toledo.

It happened around midnight on Angola Road, near Reynolds. Toledo police say 67-year-old Ronald Adkins, of south Toledo was speeding and lost control at a curve. He then crashed into a guard rail and concrete barrier, flipping his mini van. The van then burst into flames.

An off-duty Toledo firefighter driving by called 911. Adkins tried to escape out of the passenger side window, but did not make it out in time.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office say Adkins body was badly burned in the fire that followed the crash. And though the coroner was able to identify Adkins' body, autopsy results will be withheld until toxicology results come in.

WTOL will update this story with new information as it becomes available.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.