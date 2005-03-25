OUR WINNER, AND YOUR CHOICE: Couple # 2 -- Beth and Matt

You chose Beth Langenderfer and Matthew Reeves, Couple #2, as our winner for the WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding!

From their application, Beth and Matt say they're madly in love, and want all of Toledo to know about it. From their Top Ten List, Reason #6 -- "We're putting a new twist on the traditional saying, 'Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, Something Blue, and News 11, too!'" and Reason #2 -- "Stories of our wedding day will make more sense to our future children: Larry, Jerry, Shelley, Dan, Scott and little Melissa Voetsch Reeves."

The following elements of the wedding will be decided by our viewers who vote on wtol.com:

Bridal Gown

Catering

Chocolates

Flowers

Hair Styles

Honeymoon Destination

Invitations

Tuxedos

Wedding Bands

Wedding Cake

The lucky couple will also receive centerpieces, DJ service, limousine service, photography, and a wedding suite as part of the package.

The WTOL England Custom Furniture Direct Fantasy Wedding will happen at The Pinnacle in Maumee, and will be broadcast live during News 11's "AM Saturday" on June 17, 2006.