UT students to turn waste into energy with 'Greenbox'

A group of University of Toledo students has taken the Redbox video kiosk idea and turned it green.



The U.S. EPA awarded the team of undergraduate students a $15,000 grant to participate in a national competition to design solutions for a sustainable future.



The UT team's proposal is to create a community-based garbage collection system called Greenbox which turns food waste into energy.

34 million tons of food waste is collected in the U.S annually - 97 percent ends up in landfills.



The EPA says if half of that was converted into energy, it could generate enough power for 2.5 million homes per year.



"Right now, we waste almost all of our food that is unused and putting that to use would just go towards building a sustainable society and making cleaner energy,” said Luke Battey, UT student.



The students will compete against 38 other teams in April. The prize is $75,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.