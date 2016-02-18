'Sweetheart scam' targets vulnerable online daters

Valentine's Day is over, but the Attorney General's Office and Better Business Bureau are still warning people about sweetheart scams.



Sadly, men and women looking for love or a relationship online are being targeted and then ripped off for money.



The scam starts with you hopping online, making an account and looking for that special someone.



But don't be fooled, the one you think is your perfect match, may just be trying to swindle you out of cash.



"Typically it's someone overseas. And the deal is that they're coming back to the states soon. They're just overseas temporarily," said Dick Eppstein, President of the Northwest Ohio Better Business Bureau.



The BBB and Attorney General say after you connect, you start to correspond directly through email. The relationship accelerates, and in no time at all, you're in love and talking about the future.



"Then the hook comes out… they say ‘I need money, I need money to come see you. Money because my aunt needs an operation.’ It's always something," said Attorney General Mike DeWine.



Next thing you know, you're out of cash. And then when it comes time to see you, it never happens.



"It's always at the last minute something happens. Someone gets sick, or there's a problem with immigration. Whatever it is, there's always an excuse that prevents them from coming," said Eppstein.



This back and forth can go on for months.



Both say people here in Ohio have been scammed out of substantial amounts of money.



"We had one person lose up to $100,000. So it can be very, very expensive,” said DeWine. “The average loss that we had reported to our office, was almost $7,500.”



And while the victims of the sweetheart scam vary in age, they all were somewhat vulnerable.



"It's very sad, because when they finally discover that it's a fake, and that this person is nothing but a con artist, a scammer, it's heartbreaking," said Eppstein.



So what do you need to watch for?

Well, if the person you're dealing with won't talk to you on the phone or come see you and asks for money, they're probably a fake.



The AG says remember to use your head and not your heart.

