Michigan brothers make progress in fight against rare disease

Each day is a battle to stay healthy for two young brothers in Michigan.

Ethan and Lucas Sachs are just the fourteenth and fifteenth people in the world known to have XMEN disease.

WTOL 11 first brought you their story shortly after the family found out their oldest had it.

XMEN disease is an x-chromosome defect that causes an immune disorder, making it hard to fight off common colds. It also makes the Epstein-Barr virus that tends to cause mono their biggest threat.

It’s a thought the Sachs don't like to think about.

"I don't like to think about the negative; that it could lead to something,” said the boy's father, Ryan Sachs.

The disease takes the Sachs family to the University of Michigan’s CS Mott Children’s Hospital every four weeks to get testing and infusions done that will hopefully keep them healthy.

Any even though it’s hard to explain to the young boys why they have to keep going through this, their mother says they know it needs to happen.

“Ultimately, we know we’re doing the right thing to keep him healthy, so we just kind of got to keep looking at the end goal,” said Jenni Sachs.

Besides the infusions, Jenni says they finally got the call they've been waiting for.

Last week, the family made a trip to the National Institutes of Health to meet with the doctors that discovered the XMEN disease, hoping to come up with a treatment plan.

"They're trying to write an amendment to allow these boys to come in, and to see what the effects are of magnesium before the EBV virus starts invading their system," said Jenni.

The boys will start magnesium treatments with hopes that it could lead to less infusions.

And while the Sachs will continue this four-week cycle, Jenni says it’s her boys strength that helps get them through it all.

"They're superheroes,” she said. “They've been through more than a lot of people have gone through in their whole life. It seems like we still have a long path ahead of us, but I look at where we started, and it's just so much better. But yeah, my boys they're, they're strong."

Her husband agrees.



"You just think wow, you know, it's just amazing that they're that strong,” said Ryan. “It gives me a lot of encouragement that they're going to be ok."

