Cancer survivor loses dream home in fire

Rena Kemp bought her west Toledo dream house at a foreclosure sale in 2009. She even paid cash for it.

But now Rena is living a nightmare.



"I'm like 'Are you serious,'" said Rena when she learned her house was damaged by fire.



Rena wasn't home at the time but says her son fried up some shrimp and grease caught the kitchen on fire. The flames spread, causing $25,000 worth of damage.



Rena might not be moving back anytime soon. She let her house insurance lapse because she was undergoing treatment for breast cancer.



"I was going through breast cancer," said Rena. "I was off for eleven months; couldn't pay all my bills. So I kept the initial bills paid, water, gas, lights."



Rena has moved in with her mother and is back on her feet and working.



A letter, dated Feb. 3, shows she had plans to buy new house insurance.



"You already know how I feel. At least it would have been covered. The lesson to be learned is to keep your insurance paid," said Rena. "I would just like to say if there's any help out there for me that I could get back in my home, it would be much appreciated."



Despite the tough times, Rena has received some good news - Her cancer is now in remission.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.