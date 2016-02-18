Witness testimony begins in doctor sex crime trial

Many people were released throughout the questioning process based on how they answered the questions, as well as medical and scheduling conflicts. Schedules played a big part in the selection, because the trial is expected to last an entire week.

Opening statements and witness testimony were heard Thursday in the trial against a local orthopedic surgeon accused of sex crimes in the office.

Dr. Jake Heiney faces two counts of gross sexual imposition committed at Cutting Edge Orthopedics in Sylvania. He’s also been charged with four counts of criminal sexual conduct in Monroe County, Michigan.

The Lucas County Prosecutors Office says the alleged incidents in Sylvania are sexual in nature and involve the inspection of parts of the body not associated with the victims' orthopedic surgery.

Court documents show the victims were patients of the doctor.

Thursday, two of those patients took the stand, but not before the jury heard opening statements from both the prosecution and defense.

In their opening statement, the prosecution formed a case against the doctor by claiming he had taken his exams of the women's too far, telling the jury there was no need for the doctor to pull one woman's pants and underwear down, as well as perform breast exams on both.

“What she got was a breast exam in an exam room alone behind closed doors with no gloves on. She got a breast exam when she complained about no pain in her chest,” said Prosecuting Attorney Lindsay Navarre.

In the defense’s opening arguments, she explained to the jury that the women did not know if the exams had gone too far. That instead that were lead to believe they were victimized only after they had reported the incident to detectives.

“Any confusion they had after their exam has now been turned into 'you have been victimized.' And we believe when they testify, they believe they were victimized, because of how Detective Bliss and Amy Myers from the medical board responded to and investigated this case,” said Defense Attorney Shannon Smith.

Then it was time for the two alleged victims to take the stand. They didn’t want their testimony recorded, but one was very emotional, stopping many times to cry as she told the jury how two exams with Heiney left her feeling violated and confused.

Also taking the stand Thursday was an employee of the state medical board. She testified that she found areas in the patients records where Heiney added additional information after he knew he was being investigated.

Friday, the case continues with the prosecution expected to call a longtime orthopedic doctor to the stand to testify about standard examinations.

Right now, it is still unknown if Heiney will take the stand and testify in his own defense.

