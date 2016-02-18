'Project Lifesaver' could be coming to Seneca County

A program that helps track down lost people with dementia or other disabilities has helped save 3,000 lives over the last 16 years. A local group is trying to bring the program to our area with the help of a Go Fund Me campaign.

Project Lifesaver helps families keep track of loved ones with disabilities who have a proclivity of wandering. The program offers families with members who have Dementia, Alzheimer's, or a mental disability a bracelet that emits a radio signal that can then be tracked by law enforcement if the person is lost or wanders away.

Every year, the current class from Leadership Seneca County chooses a project that will benefit the community and this year they chose to bring in Project Lifesaver as their service to the county. The bulk of the money needed has been raised through gr ants, but a continuing Go Fund Me campaign has been started to support the long term needs of the program.

"They need ongoing support to be able to provide these bands to families who can't necessarily afford this. And, with the bands they also have batteries that run out," said Andrea Cress, member of the 2016 Leadership Seneca County class.

