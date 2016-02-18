Crowdfunding campaign aims to equip Fostoria police with 'snake camera'

A Fostoria woman is trying to turn a family tragedy into a positive impact for her community. One year ago, Andrea Cress received a phone call, saying her sister Tracy Potter was in trouble.

"My sister had locked herself into her room in her house and had a, pretty much, 12-hour standoff with police." said Cress.

Tracy Potter said she had a gun, so safety protocol meant police could not enter the room. The 47-year-old took her own life after barricading herself in a second floor room.



"And with being in such tight quarters that she was in, whenever you moved the floors creaked. Whenever the floors creaked, she'd say 'Get away from the door," said Cress.



After hours of back and forth with negotiators and family members, Fostoria police Chief Keith Loreno called in a special under door camera that could see into the dark room Tracy was barricaded in.



"It could have given us a tactical advantage, where we could have made a more informed decision as how to enter there if we wanted to force the situation and go in there and save this person's life," said Loreno.



But the closest available camera was in Columbus and by the time it was flown in, Tracy had taken her own life. This is why Andrea has started a Go Fund Me campaign in Tracy's memory, to purchase an under door camera for the Fostoria Police department.

The camera costs 14 thousand dollars, and so far 5 thousand has been raised. It would be the only camera of its kind in Northwest Ohio, and Chief Loreno says would benefit the entire region from centrally located Fostoria.



"There would be no limitations, you know. If fire rescue has a need for it, it would be there for them. If any law enforcement has a need for it in our area, it will be there for them," said Loreno.

If you would like to donate, click here.



Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.