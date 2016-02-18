Warm temperatures mean watching out for ice melting on Lake Erie

With the weather warming up, it’s going to bring a threat to anyone who's looking to go out on the lake. Lieutenant Ken Adams with the Oregon Fire department says people should stay off of it.



"Our entire water system moves constantly. We don't have a pound Like in the back yard of most people’s houses so just because the water might be safe on a small pound it sure is not safe out here,” said Adams.



He’s been with the department for 17 years and specializes in ice and water rescue. He says so far this year they haven’t had to put any of their skills to the test and they would like to keep it that way.



"Depending on wind direction and a couple other factors will make it move so, again this is not a safe ice condition. this is not something we want to see ice fishermen attempt to risk their lives out there to catch a few Walleye as good as they are,” said Adams.



Last winter it was estimated about 97 percent of the entire great lakes water systems was Ice. This year has not been as intense and it’s down to an estimated 5 percent.

"Over the course of this last week we've been covered in ice not completely but our entire area that doesn't mean it is thick or safe ice,” said Adams.

If you see someone who has fallen through the ice Lieutenant Adams says you should try to throw something out to them, like a rope or anything they can hold on to and try to float with. You should also call 911.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.