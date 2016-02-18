Ambulance involved in near head-on crash on Byrne

An ambulance was involved in a near head-on collision Thursday afternoon.

Police say the crash happening on Byrne near Arlington. They say the private ambulance was hit while turning onto Byrne.

The driver of the car was trapped for a short time. Two people in the ambulance and the driver of the car were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injures, but are expected to be okay.

